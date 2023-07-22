Abundance Wealth Counselors Grows Stock Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at about $634,000. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 1,290.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth about $11,581,000. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $2,401,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 869,850 shares in the company, valued at $52,217,095.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $2,401,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 869,850 shares in the company, valued at $52,217,095.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $91,674.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,531,437.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,595 shares of company stock worth $6,235,523 over the last quarter. 10.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

10x Genomics Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of TXG opened at $59.96 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.81 and a 12 month high of $60.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.19 and a beta of 1.73.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.06). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a negative return on equity of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $134.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on 10x Genomics from $57.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

