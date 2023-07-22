Abundance Wealth Counselors Lowers Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Abundance Wealth Counselors lessened its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 72.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,409 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 82.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 2.7% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 4,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STLD shares. BNP Paribas downgraded Steel Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Bank of America downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.78.

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 1.8 %

STLD stock opened at $100.30 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.89 and a fifty-two week high of $136.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.51.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 17.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.91%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

