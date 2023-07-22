Abundance Wealth Counselors Sells 1,994 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Abundance Wealth Counselors cut its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK stock opened at $110.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.23 and a 200 day moving average of $110.61. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.52 and a 52 week high of $119.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $16,472,801.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,239,927.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $16,472,801.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,239,927.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 66,163 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $7,608,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,766,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 354,203 shares of company stock valued at $41,055,309. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

