Achain (ACT) Tops One Day Volume of $229,078.44

Achain (ACT) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 22nd. One Achain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Achain has a market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $229,078.44 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Achain has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000288 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002315 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002894 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Achain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

