Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Downgraded to Neutral at Roth Capital

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ATVI. UBS Group lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. Wedbush increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $95.99 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities cut Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.37.

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $91.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.23. Activision Blizzard has a twelve month low of $70.94 and a twelve month high of $93.67.

Insider Activity

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 22.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 13,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

