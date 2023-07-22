Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Roth Capital

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ATVI. Edward Jones lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Atlantic Securities lowered Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. UBS Group lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.37.

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $91.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.23. Activision Blizzard has a 52 week low of $70.94 and a 52 week high of $93.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 22.82%. On average, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 13,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

