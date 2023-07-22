aelf (ELF) 24-Hour Volume Hits $5.19 Million

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. One aelf token can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000944 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. aelf has a market cap of $175.62 million and approximately $5.19 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002315 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002455 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000988 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 622,629,690 tokens. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

