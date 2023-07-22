aelf Reaches Market Capitalization of $175.75 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Over the last week, aelf has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. aelf has a market cap of $175.75 million and approximately $5.33 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf token can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000944 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002329 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002463 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000988 BTC.

About aelf

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 622,629,690 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official website is aelf.com.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

