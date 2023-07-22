African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC) Short Interest Down 12.5% in June

African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

African Gold Acquisition Price Performance

NYSE:AGAC remained flat at $10.60 during mid-day trading on Friday. 98 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,830. African Gold Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $10.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On African Gold Acquisition

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of African Gold Acquisition by 20.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in African Gold Acquisition by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 102,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in African Gold Acquisition by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 218,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 8,268 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in African Gold Acquisition by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 496,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after buying an additional 8,613 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in African Gold Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About African Gold Acquisition

African Gold Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger or mergers, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. African Gold Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

