AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Receives Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jonestrading reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.13.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

AG Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $6.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.92. The company has a market cap of $132.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.88. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $8.39.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.01%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -38.10%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 392,600.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 7,852 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 475.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 7,914 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $739,000. 29.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities.

