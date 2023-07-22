Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Acquired by Tevis Investment Management

Tevis Investment Management lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,149 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 9,994 shares during the period. Agnico Eagle Mines comprises approximately 2.9% of Tevis Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 185,102 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,624,000 after acquiring an additional 17,981 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 397.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 34,936 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 27,919 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $774,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 642,279 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,369,000 after acquiring an additional 283,790 shares during the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.71.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:AEM opened at $52.09 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $61.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.54.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The mining company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 40.12%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 31.50%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

