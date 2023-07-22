Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stock Holdings Decreased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,491 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $16,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $962,356,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 111,211.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $505,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,255 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,668,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,729 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,964,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,660,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on APD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.80.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $1.40 on Friday, reaching $302.74. The stock had a trading volume of 667,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,749. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $285.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $224.75 and a fifty-two week high of $328.56. The stock has a market cap of $67.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.57%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

