Algorand (ALGO) Market Capitalization Tops $897.78 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000386 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. Algorand has a market cap of $897.78 million and approximately $36.85 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00045404 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00031203 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00014391 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004868 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000741 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,794,019,248 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

