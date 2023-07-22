Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Rating Increased to Outperform at CSFB

CSFB upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$85.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$65.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ATD. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$75.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$75.23.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance

Shares of TSE ATD opened at C$67.63 on Tuesday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12-month low of C$52.62 and a 12-month high of C$68.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$66.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$66.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$64.96.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Dividend Announcement

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( TSE:ATD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C$0.36. The firm had revenue of C$22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$20.97 billion. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 24.73%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.7446809 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

Featured Articles

