Alliance Mining (CVE:ALM) Stock Price Down 13.3%

Alliance Mining Corp. (CVE:ALM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 13.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 30,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 22,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Alliance Mining Stock Down 13.3 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.20. The firm has a market cap of C$1.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.19.

Alliance Mining Company Profile

Alliance Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds 50% interest in the Greenbelt Property comprising 27 contiguous mining claims covering an area of 410 hectares located south of Bissett, Manitoba. It also has an option agreement to purchase a 100% interest in the Moose Gold Property located in the Bisset Gold Mining Camp, Manitoba.

