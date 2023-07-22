Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Short Interest Update

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,730,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the June 15th total of 3,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

In other Alteryx news, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $43,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,495.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AYX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alteryx in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alteryx in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Alteryx in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Alteryx by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 75.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AYX shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Alteryx from $86.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded Alteryx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Alteryx from $87.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Alteryx from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alteryx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.15.

Alteryx stock opened at $39.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 0.54. Alteryx has a 52-week low of $34.70 and a 52-week high of $70.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.31). Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 139.14% and a negative net margin of 33.68%. The firm had revenue of $199.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.81 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Alteryx will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

