Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Short Interest Down 13.5% in June

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,650,000 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the June 15th total of 33,140,000 shares. Approximately 14.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Altice USA from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Altice USA from $4.50 to $4.75 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Altice USA from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Altice USA from $12.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altice USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.42.

Shares of Altice USA stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.36. 3,991,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,427,280. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.20 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.51. Altice USA has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $12.28.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Altice USA had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Altice USA’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Altice USA by 798.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 56.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

