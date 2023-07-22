Amalgamated Bank Has $10.32 Million Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $10,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 103.7% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 116.8% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter worth about $50,000. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Scotiabank upgraded Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.75.
Realty Income Stock Performance
Realty Income Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a jul 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 5.1%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 216.20%.
Realty Income Company Profile
Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,400 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Realty Income
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/17 – 7/21
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.