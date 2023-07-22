Amalgamated Bank Has $10.32 Million Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $10,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 103.7% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 116.8% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter worth about $50,000. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Scotiabank upgraded Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.75.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Realty Income Announces Dividend

O opened at $62.77 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $75.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a PE ratio of 44.20, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.69.

The business also recently announced a jul 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 5.1%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 216.20%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,400 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Stories

