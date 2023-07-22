Amalgamated Bank Has $9.22 Million Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $9,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 61,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 311.2% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $770,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $252.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hubbell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.50.

Hubbell stock opened at $334.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $192.45 and a 12-month high of $340.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $310.65 and its 200 day moving average is $265.98. The company has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.02.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 13.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.16, for a total transaction of $152,969.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,711 shares in the company, valued at $467,376.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

