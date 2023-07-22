Amalgamated Bank Has $9.52 Million Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $9,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

OTIS stock opened at $87.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.95. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.49 and a fifty-two week high of $90.11.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OTIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. HSBC increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.