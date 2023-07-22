Amalgamated Bank Reduces Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,633 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Builders FirstSource worth $8,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 20.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLDR. Barclays increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $160.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Builders FirstSource Trading Down 0.2 %

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $1,362,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,769,434.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $1,362,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,769,434.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $241,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,262 shares in the company, valued at $4,979,910.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $138.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $52.70 and a one year high of $149.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.95 and its 200 day moving average is $104.34.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.33. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

