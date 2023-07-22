Amalgamated Bank Trims Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $8,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 23.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at $724,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 62.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.00.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $353.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $321.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $320.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $239.35 and a 12-month high of $357.79.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.04. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 77.32%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.8 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 27.43%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

