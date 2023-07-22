American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AWK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,268,000 after acquiring an additional 30,316 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in American Water Works by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 19,512 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in American Water Works by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in American Water Works by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after purchasing an additional 434,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Trading Up 1.3 %

AWK opened at $148.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.56. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.77 and a 52 week high of $162.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a $0.7075 dividend. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AWK. Bank of America cut their target price on American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Guggenheim cut their target price on American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Insider Activity at American Water Works

In other American Water Works news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $142.35 per share, for a total transaction of $199,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,673 shares in the company, valued at $522,851.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.