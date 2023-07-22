Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Chairman John F. Crowley Sells 6,044 Shares

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total value of $81,291.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 938,185 shares in the company, valued at $12,618,588.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Amicus Therapeutics Price Performance
Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $13.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 0.82. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $13.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.17.
Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 153.68% and a negative net margin of 60.63%. The company had revenue of $86.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.14 million. Analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.
About Amicus Therapeutics
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.
