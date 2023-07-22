Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Chairman John F. Crowley Sells 6,044 Shares

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total value of $81,291.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 938,185 shares in the company, valued at $12,618,588.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Amicus Therapeutics Price Performance

Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $13.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 0.82. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $13.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.17.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 153.68% and a negative net margin of 60.63%. The company had revenue of $86.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.14 million. Analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOLD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $65,935,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 16.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,918,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,752 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 946.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,910,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,159 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 18.4% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 9,984,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,949 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,189,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,602 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

About Amicus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.