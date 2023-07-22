Ampleforth (AMPL) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $157,587.74

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. One Ampleforth token can currently be bought for about $1.07 or 0.00003573 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded down 11% against the dollar. Ampleforth has a market capitalization of $33.51 million and approximately $157,587.74 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ampleforth Profile

Ampleforth was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 31,386,617 tokens. Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is https://reddit.com/r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/#.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds.

For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples.

Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses.”

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

