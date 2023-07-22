Analyzing Altarea SCA (OTC:ATRRF) & Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR)

Altarea SCA (OTC:ATRRF – Get Free Report) and Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Altarea SCA and Clipper Realty’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altarea SCA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Clipper Realty $131.36 million 0.79 -$4.76 million ($0.45) -14.33

Altarea SCA has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Clipper Realty.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altarea SCA N/A N/A N/A Clipper Realty -4.67% -15.55% -0.50%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Altarea SCA and Clipper Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altarea SCA 0 0 0 0 N/A Clipper Realty 0 0 3 0 3.00

Clipper Realty has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 70.54%. Given Clipper Realty’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Clipper Realty is more favorable than Altarea SCA.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.3% of Clipper Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 52.3% of Clipper Realty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Clipper Realty beats Altarea SCA on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altarea SCA

Altarea is the French leader in low-carbon urban transformation, with the most comprehensive real estate offering to serve the city and its users. In each of its activities, the Group has all the expertise and recognised brands needed to design, develop, market and manage tailor-made real estate products. Altarea is listed in compartment A of Euronext Paris.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

