Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 7.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AM. UBS Group initiated coverage on Antero Midstream in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

AM stock opened at $11.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average of $10.75. Antero Midstream has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $12.13.

Insider Transactions at Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $259.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Antero Midstream will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 19,600 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $200,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,486.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $3,141,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,060,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,105,843.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 19,600 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $200,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,486.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Midstream

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 22.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 282,314 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 51,484 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 148.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 44,441 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 26,555 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 20.5% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,160,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,057,000 after purchasing an additional 367,141 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 1.7% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 59,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in Antero Midstream during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.