Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Free Report) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AM. UBS Group began coverage on Antero Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Antero Midstream from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Antero Midstream Stock Down 0.1 %

AM stock opened at $11.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.75. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 2.35. Antero Midstream has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $12.13.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $259.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.58 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 34.62%. Analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 130.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 19,600 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $200,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,486.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Antero Midstream news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $3,141,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,060,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,105,843.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 19,600 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $200,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,486.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Midstream

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 248.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 257.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 666.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. 51.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

