Apollo Currency (APL) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 22nd. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $3.16 million and $659,498.65 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded down 5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00045933 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00031386 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013742 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000204 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004879 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.