Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 167,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,558,000 after acquiring an additional 10,345 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $190.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $185.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.56. The stock has a market cap of $261.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $160.98 and a one year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on PEP shares. Argus upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wedbush increased their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays cut their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.