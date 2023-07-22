Arden Partners (LON:ARDN) Shares Down 3.1%

Arden Partners plc (LON:ARDN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 14 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 15.50 ($0.20). 10,499 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 39,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16 ($0.21).

Arden Partners Stock Down 3.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 15.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 15.50. The stock has a market cap of £4.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97.

About Arden Partners

Arden Partners plc operates as a multi-service stockbroker for small and mid-cap companies in the United Kingdom. It provides various financial services consisting of corporate advisory, such as nominated adviser and sponsor services, strategic corporate finance advice and strategic reviews, and capital restructurings, as well as services related to takeover codes comprising of advice on bids and mergers, public to private transactions, and public company and hostile related services.

