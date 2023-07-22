Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 386 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton grew its position in Duke Energy by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.82.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $94.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $113.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.08 and its 200 day moving average is $96.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.15%.

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.