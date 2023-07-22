Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 41.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Accenture were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Dover Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Stack Financial Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 143,050 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $314.80 on Friday. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $327.93. The company has a market cap of $209.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.27.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total transaction of $1,976,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 167,854 shares in the company, valued at $53,073,756.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total transaction of $1,976,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 167,854 shares in the company, valued at $53,073,756.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,774 shares of company stock worth $4,754,416 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Accenture from $327.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $316.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.20.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.