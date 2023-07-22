Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 636.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 234,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,308,000 after buying an additional 202,861 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 985,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,527,000 after purchasing an additional 7,388 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,075,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

VBR opened at $171.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.26. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.48 and a 52 week high of $178.51. The company has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.