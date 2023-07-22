Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Trading 3.4% Higher

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.50 and last traded at $8.49. 61,769 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 224,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arko from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Arko from $12.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Arko from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Arko Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market cap of $987.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.14.

Arko Announces Dividend

Arko ( NASDAQ:ARKO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Arko had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 24.98%. Analysts expect that Arko Corp. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Arko’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arko

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARKO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Arko by 149.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arko by 248.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arko during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Arko by 40.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Arko during the third quarter worth about $72,000. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPM Petroleum segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

See Also

