Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Short Interest Update

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 159,200 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the June 15th total of 150,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Arrow Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Arrow Financial by 28.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 13,391 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Arrow Financial by 47.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Arrow Financial by 71.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arrow Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 718,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,292,000 after acquiring an additional 6,345 shares during the period. 44.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Arrow Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Arrow Financial Stock Performance

Arrow Financial Announces Dividend

AROW opened at $21.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $351.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.16. Arrow Financial has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $36.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 36.54%.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

