Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Ashford Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE AINC opened at $9.30 on Friday. Ashford has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $19.70.

Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $185.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.40 million.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

