Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Lowered to “Hold” at Loop Capital

Loop Capital lowered shares of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $170.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $240.00.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on AZPN. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. William Blair downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aspen Technology has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $197.40.

Aspen Technology Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of AZPN opened at $172.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.13, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.93. Aspen Technology has a 1-year low of $161.32 and a 1-year high of $263.59.

Insider Activity

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.74). Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $229.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.08 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.56, for a total transaction of $512,439.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,030.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspen Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

Featured Articles

