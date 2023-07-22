Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,700,000 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the June 15th total of 13,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

In other news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 29,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $60,722.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 720,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,470,762.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 60,364 shares of company stock worth $117,712 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 77.7% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 9,314 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 56.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 16,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 9.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,340,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,451,000 after buying an additional 115,741 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $2.10 on Friday. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $5.94. The stock has a market cap of $205.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average of $2.95.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.32). Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 166.74% and a negative net margin of 373.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.67 million. Equities research analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.75.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

