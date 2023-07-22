Augusta Gold (TSE:G) Hits New 52-Week High at $1.05

Shares of Augusta Gold Corp. (TSE:G – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GG) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.05 and last traded at C$1.03, with a volume of 211800 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.04.

Augusta Gold Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of C$86.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.39, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.98 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.37.

Augusta Gold Company Profile

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada; and the Reward Gold Project located in Nye County, Nevada.

