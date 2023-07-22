Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP stock opened at $237.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $219.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $201.46 and a one year high of $274.92. The firm has a market cap of $98.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 96,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at about $270,000. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 47.3% in the second quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 42.7% in the second quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.0% in the second quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

