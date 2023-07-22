Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APPTF) Price Target Cut to C$12.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APPTF – Free Report) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

APPTF has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.75 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, March 20th.

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

