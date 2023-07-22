Axie Infinity (AXS) Trading Up 3.6% Over Last 7 Days

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for approximately $6.51 or 0.00021759 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $778.66 million and approximately $46.71 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004768 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017240 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000087 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00014053 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,927.85 or 1.00039464 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,620,744 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 119,620,744.24538064 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.49344795 USD and is up 1.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 328 active market(s) with $55,118,038.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars.

