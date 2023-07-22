Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 97,800 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the June 15th total of 108,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Aziyo Biologics Stock Performance

Shares of AZYO stock opened at $2.41 on Friday. Aziyo Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of -0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.90.

Get Aziyo Biologics alerts:

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.05 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aziyo Biologics will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Aziyo Biologics from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Birchview Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 1,515,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after purchasing an additional 97,061 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 259,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 40,750 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aziyo Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,062,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Aziyo Biologics during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 16.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aziyo Biologics

(Get Free Report)

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative products to address the device protection, women's health, orthobiologics, cardiovascular, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aziyo Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aziyo Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.