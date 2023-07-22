Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1.49

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.49 and last traded at $1.49, with a volume of 409 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

Bank of East Asia Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1.27.

About Bank of East Asia

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and time deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.

