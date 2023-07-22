Barclays Raises Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target to $134.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $90.00 to $134.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Datadog from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $104.52.

Datadog Stock Performance

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $109.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -406.93 and a beta of 0.93. Datadog has a 12-month low of $61.34 and a 12-month high of $120.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $481.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.29 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. Analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $6,602,612.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,381,139.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, President Amit Agarwal sold 151,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $11,807,187.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 280,144 shares in the company, valued at $21,775,593.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $6,602,612.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 355,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,381,139.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 922,199 shares of company stock valued at $86,272,373 over the last ninety days. 14.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in Datadog by 7.0% during the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Datadog by 1.9% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 3.9% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 4.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 44,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

(Get Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Recommended Stories

