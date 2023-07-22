Barclays Trims Victrex (LON:VCT) Target Price to GBX 1,880

Victrex (LON:VCT – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from GBX 2,090 ($27.33) to GBX 1,880 ($24.58) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,000 ($26.15) to GBX 1,750 ($22.88) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,050 ($26.80) to GBX 1,750 ($22.88) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Victrex from GBX 1,900 ($24.84) to GBX 1,590 ($20.79) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Shares of LON VCT opened at GBX 1,563 ($20.44) on Tuesday. Victrex has a 52-week low of GBX 1,320 ($17.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,953.15 ($25.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,499.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,633.38. The stock has a market cap of £1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,883.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a GBX 13.42 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. Victrex’s payout ratio is 7,228.92%.

In other news, insider Martin Court purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,530 ($20.01) per share, for a total transaction of £9,180 ($12,003.14). In related news, insider Martin Court acquired 600 shares of Victrex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,530 ($20.01) per share, with a total value of £9,180 ($12,003.14). Also, insider Jakob Sigurdsson bought 4,000 shares of Victrex stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,355 ($17.72) per share, for a total transaction of £54,200 ($70,868.20). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,621 shares of company stock worth $7,887,097. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK based polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

