Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Barnes Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday.

Barnes Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE B opened at $41.98 on Friday. Barnes Group has a 1-year low of $27.93 and a 1-year high of $47.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.14 and a 200-day moving average of $41.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 381.64, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23.

Barnes Group Announces Dividend

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $335.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Barnes Group will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 581.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.59 per share, for a total transaction of $103,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,626.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Barnes Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 15.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 51.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 60,512 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 17.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 12,391 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 11.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

About Barnes Group

(Get Free Report)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

