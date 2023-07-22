Belrium Hits 1-Day Volume of $5.37 (BEL)

Belrium (BEL) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Over the last seven days, Belrium has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Belrium token can now be bought for approximately $2.59 or 0.00008689 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Belrium has a total market capitalization of $6,892.19 billion and approximately $5.37 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002319 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000944 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002463 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. Belrium’s official website is www.belrium.com. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belrium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belrium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Belrium using one of the exchanges listed above.

