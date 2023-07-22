Berenberg Bank Lowers Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) to Sell

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Societe Generale raised Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded Equinor ASA from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Equinor ASA from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $361.75.

NYSE:EQNR opened at $30.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.65 and a 200-day moving average of $29.37. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $42.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 12.53%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the first quarter worth $39,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the first quarter worth $44,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Equinor ASA by 1,138.1% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the first quarter worth $50,000.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

